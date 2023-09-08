Erik Metzig judge grants mental examination for parents’ killings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his parents in Wolf River last March will receive a psychological examination after pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea.

Prosecutors say Metzig’s brother found their parents dead inside their home. Court records say David and Jan Metzig, who were in their 70s, suffered gunshot wounds. A gun was found on a kitchen counter and another gun was found in the garage in a garbage can.

Police say they also found red smears they believed to be blood in Metzig’s car and a journal in his bedroom with writings that he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig has a $1 million cash bond against him on two charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Further proceedings are scheduled for November 6.

