Driver arrested for fatal car crash into Lake Michigan

A Sheboygan woman faces charges including OWI causing death and operating with a revoked license
Scales of justice and flags in a Wisconsin courtroom.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Sheboygan woman has been arrested for the death of her passenger after crashing her car into Lake Michigan.

As we first reported, the driver failed to make a curve on N. 3rd Street in Sheboygan late Monday night. The car went off the road and into the water, killing 37-year-old Angela Williams, who was also from Sheboygan. The driver suffered serious injuries.

Police determined both speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

Police are recommending charges of Operating While Under the Influence Causing Death, Homicide by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle, Knowingly Operating While Revoked Causing Death, and 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. It’s up to the district attorney’s office to decide on the charges.

Police say the driver cooperated with the investigation.

