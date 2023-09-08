CPSC warns Vera Natura bicycle helmets could fail to protect in a crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging adult bicyclists to stop using the Vera Natura bike helmet.

The CPSC is worried it’s not safe to wear. It says the helmet doesn’t comply with federal safety standards and could fail to protect you if you crash, leaving you at risk of a head injury.

The helmets were sold on Walmart’s website between August 2022 and February 2023 for about $11.

The seller from China has not agreed to recall the helmets or offer a refund. The CPSC is urging owners to get rid of their Vera Natura helmet and cut off the straps so no one else uses them.

