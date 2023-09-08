Appleton breaks ground on park dedicated to fallen firefighter

Mitchell Lundgaard
Mitchell Lundgaard(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - City officials break ground Friday on a park dedicated to an Appleton firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

The park at 4900 Lightning Drive in Appleton is dedicated to Mitch Lundgaard. Four years ago, the 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department was shot by a man he’d just revived from a drug overdose.

His widow, Lindsey Lundgaard, is expected to speak at the groundbreaking.

The public is invited to the ceremony at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

