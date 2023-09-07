Winnebago Co. shooting suspect dead after single-vehicle crash

WEST BEND, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Winnebago County shooting suspect is dead after a car crash in Washington County.

That’s according to West Bend Police, who posted on Facebook Wednesday night that they were asked by Winnebago County investigators to check on an address in their city.

We’re told officers found the male suspect’s vehicle and he led them on a brief chase.

Police say the man was killed when he crashed the vehicle on Highway 45, just north of the park avenue overpass. No one else was hurt in the crash, and there is no threat to the public.

All this, after a shooting incident in Winneconne Wednesday afternoon, that police told Action 2 News was fueled by a road rage incident.

Officers say the suspect fled in a pickup truck from Lake Winneconne Park.

The victim drove himself to a dentist office to get help and he was taken to a hospital for surgery. His condition is not known.

The shooting prompted a soft lockdown at Winneconne schools, although students were released in the afternoon, one school at a time, with police assigned to each school.

