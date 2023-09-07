VIDEO: Fond du Lac County deputy attacks fire, saves dog

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County sheriff released video and praised a deputy’s quick actions at an apartment fire in Fond du Lac a week ago.

According to Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt: Deputy Jason Bruggink was on patrol on August 31 and heard Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue being dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex on Ledgewood Drive.

Bruggink was nearby and headed right there. While other deputies made sure all of the tenants were evacuated, Bruggink went into the burning apartment twice. Video shows him charging upstairs, briefly going through blinding smoke, and attacking the fire on a second-story porch with his fire extinguisher. On the second entry, he grabbed a dog on the porch by its collar and carried it through the smoke. The dog would be reunited with its owner.

Bruggink was able to give arriving firefighters details about the fire’s location and that it was spreading into the attic. Sheriff Waldschmidt said that information, along with setting the fire back with his extinguisher, gave firefighters a jumpstart on the fire, saving the apartment building.

“According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue administration, had Deputy Bruggink not arrived so quickly and work to set the fire back, the fire likely would have spread and destroyed a much more significant portion of the apartment structure,” the sheriff wrote.

As we reported on the day of the fire, everyone was safely evacuated and no one was hurt in the fire. Two apartments were badly damaged and were uninhabitable. The other tenants were allowed to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire was eventually traced to improperly discarded smoking materials.

“Deputies never know what they will face when they start their shift each day, and this is another great example of the proactive work of our deputies to protect life and property and work in collaboration with other emergency response agencies to ‘get the job done,’” Waldschmidt said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.