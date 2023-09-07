Traffic enforcement to tackle reckless driving planned in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout the month of September, law enforcement in Brown County will tackle the problem of reckless driving.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol will work together on a coordinated traffic safety mission to reduce intentional acts of reckless driving across Brown County.

According to Green Bay Police, law enforcement will be monitoring for excessive speeding, impaired driving, street racing, seatbelt violations and any additional illegal and dangerous behavior that could result in injury or death to the driver or others.

This initiative will be funded with grant assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

