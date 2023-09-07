Three dead in Manitowoc County crash

EATON, Wis. (WBAY) - All three people in a car were killed Wednesday night when their car went off the road and collided with a pole barn in Manitowoc County’s Eaton township.

The sheriff’s office, EMS and firefighters were dispatched to State Highway 67 and County Highway C at about 7:50 p.m. by an emergency call.

First responders found the male driver and both passengers, a male and a female, were dead. Authorities have not released information about the victims, including their ages.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash, but the preliminary investigation shows the 2007 Chevy Cobalt was going west on County C and ran a stop sign where there’s a T intersection with Highway 67. The Cobalt went through the intersection, into a ditch, and hit the barn.

Kiel police and fire departments, St. Nazianz Fire Department and First Responders, Valders Fire Department and Ambulance, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office and other agencies responded to the crash scene or are assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has information that could help crash investigators, call Detective Radke at (920) 683-4217 or email brandonradke@manitowoccountywi.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 mobile phone app to provide information anonymously.

