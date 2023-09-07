Study: Cancer rates on the rise in younger adults

The increase was especially seen in people under age 50
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cancer rates are on the rise, according to a new study. This news especially affects people under the age of 50.

Researchers for a long time now have known about this rise in cancer, but this new study published in BMJ Oncology identifies four specific early-onset cancers with the highest death rates: Breast, tracheal/bronchus and lung, stomach, and colorectal cancers.

This study was global. Researchers found worldwide, the number of new cancer cases among people ages 14 to 49 increased by 79% from 1990 to 2019.

The study also says the global number of cancer deaths in that age group increased nearly 28%.

The highest rates and most alarming numbers involved new cases of breast cancer. These accounted for over 11% of all cancers.

The study says poor diet, alcohol and tobacco use play a major role in the increase in cancers, along with low physical activity and obesity. But researchers say genetics play a part in it, too.

What you can do is follow cancer screening guidelines and talk to your doctor about your health history.

