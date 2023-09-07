Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a semi-truck hit a pillar under the east side of the Mason Street Bridge downtown Thursday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the ramp from Jefferson Street to the westbound lanes of Mason Street. The truck is in the area behind a black fence.

Inspectors are looking at the pillar to make sure the bridge is structurally sound.

It appears the ramp is blocked but traffic is still moving across the bridge itself.

Police are investigating why the truck struck the pillar. We’ll bring you more on this developing story on WBAY.com and on Action 2 News Mid-morning at 9.

A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay (WBAY)

