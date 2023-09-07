Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay

A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a semi-truck hit a pillar under the east side of the Mason Street Bridge downtown Thursday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the ramp from Jefferson Street to the westbound lanes of Mason Street. The truck is in the area behind a black fence.

Inspectors are looking at the pillar to make sure the bridge is structurally sound.

It appears the ramp is blocked but traffic is still moving across the bridge itself.

Police are investigating why the truck struck the pillar. We’ll bring you more on this developing story on WBAY.com and on Action 2 News Mid-morning at 9.

A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect dies in crash
Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire at 1830 August, the Green Bay Metro Fire...
Firefighters make “numerous rescues” from Green Bay apartment fire, 35 people displaced
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

Latest News

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect dies in crash
Shooting suspect dead after crash
Winneconne shooting suspect dies in crash during Washington County chase
UWGB students and De Pere staff tour elementary schools in preparation for the Redbird Ready...
200 students enrolled in free childcare, tutoring in De Pere elementary schools
The new Shifa Free Clinic opens Thursday with a ribbon cutting at its Marina Drive location in...
Study: Cancer rates on the rise in younger adults