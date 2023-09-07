Prosecutors charge Wisconsin man of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 attack at US Capitol

Wisconsin Man Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Wisconsin Man Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach(United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged with assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate faces two felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting officers. He also faces misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Cattani was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.

According to court documents, Cattani grabbed a U.S. Capitol Police officer’s face shield outside the Capitol and pulled the officer’s head around. Cattani then pushed his way into the building and remained inside for about 20 minutes, walking near the office of the majority whip and outside the Senate chamber.

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump spent the intervening months insisting without evidence that Biden had somehow stolen the election. Federal prosecutors indicted the former president this past August on felony charges for allegedly working to overturn the election results and block the peaceful transfer of power.

Law enforcement officers have arrested more than 1,146 people across the country in connection with the incident at the Capitol. About 400 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother

Latest News

With the Packers about to embark on a new season, a newly available documentary allows you to...
“Linked To Legends” examines Upper Michigan teams that played Packers
FILE - This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA’s got MOXIE
With the Packers about to embark on a new season, a newly available documentary allows you to...
"Linked To Legends" examines Upper Michigan teams that played Packers
Crash
Four people hospitalized after head-on crash in Door County