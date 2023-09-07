Packers offer limited standing-room-only tickets this season

New video boards in the end zones at Lambeau Field have the sharpest resolution in professional...
New video boards in the end zones at Lambeau Field have the sharpest resolution in professional football(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Thursday, the Green Bay Packers began offering a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets for purchase for each regular-season contest at Lambeau Field this season.

The tickets, priced at $93 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. The Packers said in addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area.

Tickets are currently are available for purchase online. To access the page to purchase tickets, visit packers.com/tickets and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.”

Packers established a limit of eight per household. Additionally, the Packers said in a statement Thursday that tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love prepared for first start as Packers QB1
Christian Watson misses practice
Packers WRs Watson & Doubs miss practice with hamstring injuries
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
No. 19 Wisconsin beats Buffalo 38-17 to open coach Luke Fickell’s first season with Badgers
Jordy Nelson
Packers Hall of Fame welcomes Nelson & Sitton