Packers offer limited standing-room-only tickets this season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Thursday, the Green Bay Packers began offering a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets for purchase for each regular-season contest at Lambeau Field this season.

The tickets, priced at $93 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. The Packers said in addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections. Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area.

Tickets are currently are available for purchase online. To access the page to purchase tickets, visit packers.com/tickets and click on individual games to view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.”

Packers established a limit of eight per household. Additionally, the Packers said in a statement Thursday that tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

