Man faces reckless homicide charge for drug death in Wautoma

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A charge of reckless homicide has been filed against a man for a drug death that happened March 6.

A 25-year-old man was found unresponsive March 6 on the 600 block of W Cummings Road in Wautoma. He was declared dead by first responders.

According to police, an autopsy was completed and the Medical Examiner discovered the cause of death was fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Wautoma Police interviewed multiple people involved and issued search warrants for digital records.

During this investigation Wautoma Police identified Manuel Rios as a regional fentanyl supplier. Wautoma Police interviewed Rios, who police said admitted to delivering the fentanyl that resulted in the death of the 25-year-old victim.

On September 6th, Waushara County District Attorney Leusink filed charges against Rios for Reckless Homicide. Reckless Homicide is a class c felony, punishable by up to forty years imprisonment.

Rios is being held in the Waushara County Jail.

