Love prepared for first start as Packers QB1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s finally game week in the NFL. For Jordan Love, his first as the Packers primary signal caller.

Not that it will change the fourth year QB much.

“The way he’s dealt with the situation. Obviously being drafted in the first round and then being about his business, coming to work every day, being positive. That’s always carried over,” said running back A.J. Dillon.

“I think he’s excited. I think he’ll be the same guy with complete confidence. Just seeing how he responded a year ago when we went into that Philly game,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

It’s a moment Love has prepared for since Green Bay drafted him back in 2020.

“I think from here to now there’s a lot of things I’ve learned. Obviously just being behind Aaron, seeing him work for three years, and then just growing in the offense,” said Jordan Love.

One thing that will change for Love this week is what the Bears defense throws at him.

Love saw plenty of action during the preseason. Eight series of work that included 183 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Good work, but not the same looks and pressure packages you’ll see when the games count. Even against a Bears defense that finished 28th in yards and dead last in points allowed last year, but has its fair share of new faces.

“You’ve just got to know there’s going to be some un-scouted looks. Probably some looks that are new for them this year that they’ve been practicing that we haven’t seen before. So, you’ve just got to be ready for whatever. We talked about it in the meetings. It’s all about knowing your rules, know what you see, trust what you see,” said Love.

While this is Love’s first start as QB1, it is not the first of his NFL career. That was two years ago in Kansas City, but in much different circumstances. Finding out on the Wednesday of game week Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and would be sidelined.

That experience proved valuable for Love in other instances he’s stepped into game action since then, and now as the starter himself.

“It’s just a lot of learning experiences from that game. Just being able to see myself on film finally in a game. See what I did good, what I did bad, and things to improve on. It’s good to be my first start and get my feet wet. Kind of feel what it feels like to be out there, what it looks like to be out there. So, now it’s not my first time having to start,” said Love.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.