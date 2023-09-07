“Linked To Legends” examines Upper Michigan teams that played Packers

With the Packers about to embark on a new season, a newly available documentary allows you to embark on a trip back in time with the team.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Packers about to embark on a new season, a newly available documentary allows you to embark on a trip back in time with the team.

Linked to Legends: The UP Teams that Played the Packers tells the story of franchise’s early connection to their neighbors to the north; the two are remarkably intertwined.

The documentary was made 3 years ago as a fundraiser for the public television station in Marquette, but this past Saturday, it was made available to everyone via streaming.

In the video above, we are joined by the film’s creator and producer, Dwight Brady, a professor of multimedia journalism at Northern Michigan University and a former sports director at WLUC-TV in Marquette.

Learn more about the documentary on this site.

