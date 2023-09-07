Jury weighs case of Trump White House adviser Navarro’s failure to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury began weighing contempt of Congress charges against Trump White House official Peter Navarro on Thursday over his failure to cooperate with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors argued that Navarro “chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump” over obeying a subpoena from the House panel investigating after a mob of the Republican’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential vote for Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Navarro, a former senior trade adviser, is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. A defense attorney argued Navarro didn’t purposely ignore the House Jan. 6 Committee. Navarro instead told staffers to contact Trump about what might be protected by executive privilege, something that didn’t happen, defense attorney Stanley Woodward argued.

A judge has ruled the executive privilege argument isn’t a defense against the charges, finding Navarro couldn’t show that Trump had invoked it. But Woodward said prosecutors hadn’t proven that Navarro acted “willfully” or only out of loyalty to Trump. “Do we know that his failure to comply beyond reasonable doubt wasn’t the result of accident, inadvertence or mistake?” he said.

Prosecutors, though, said Navarro should have handed over what material he could and flagged any questions or documents believed to be protected under executive privilege.

“Peter Navarro made a choice. He chose not abide by the congressional subpoena,” prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said. “The defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over compliance to the subpoena.”

Navarro faces two charges, one for failing to produce documents and a second for failing to sit for a deposition. He faces up to a year behind bars on each count if convicted.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free pending appeal.

The House Jan. 6 committee finished its work in January, after a final report that said Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 election and failed to act to stop a mob of his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

Trump now faces a federal indictment in Washington, D.C., and a state indictment in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He has denied wrongdoing and has said he was acting within the law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire at 1830 August, the Green Bay Metro Fire...
Firefighters make “numerous rescues” from Green Bay apartment fire, 35 people displaced

Latest News

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24,...
Starbucks offers rewards members Thursday deal on fall drinks
De Pere school district office
De Pere school program offers free childcare
U.W.-Green Bay education students and De Pere school staff tour elementary schools before the...
De Pere elementary schools provide free childcare with tutoring
A charge of reckless homicide has been filed against a man for a drug death that happened March...
Man faces reckless homicide charge for drug death in Wautoma