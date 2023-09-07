John Andrews trial: Starkie Swenson’s daughter takes stand

Another trial is underway in connection to the 40-year-old murder of Starkie Swenson.
By WBAY news staff
Sep. 7, 2023
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The daughter of a man whose remains were found at High Cliff State Park in 2021 took the stand Thursday for a new trial concerning her father’s death.

The new trial is for John C. Andrews, who was previously sentenced in 1994 and served two years in prison for the death of Starkie Swenson, who disappeared in August of 1983.

Hikers found Swenson’s remains in 2021. But it was the search that began much earlier that year in June that served as the catalyst for the charges Andrews is facing now, obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say Andrews lied when he denied any knowledge of Swenson’s whereabouts.

Prosecutors say Andrews ran over Swenson with his car in a jealous rage in 1983.

Swenson’s daughter, Jan Coakley, took the stand Thursday morning.

She testified about the final day of her father’s life and his relationship with Claire Andrews, John Andrews’ ex-wife. She described her father telling her about her relationship with Claire Andrews; her father asked her to meet Claire.

Coakley also testified that her father told her Andrews was threatening him over phone calls. She went on to say in 2021 she was contacted about searching the property in Omro for her father’s remains.

“We felt that dad was murdered, and he was buried somewhere, and we wanted to find his body because we wanted some closure,” said Coakley.

She described hearing his father’s remains were later found at High Cliff State Park.

“Some sort of relief, pain that he had met an awful death,” said Coakley. “It was a mixture of emotions.”

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday and Friday.

