John Andrews on trial in connection with Starkie Swenson case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another trial is underway in connection to the 40-year-old murder of Starkie Swenson. John C Andrews, now 84 years old, is again on trial, facing charges connected to the Neenah man’s death and disappearance.

Andrews was sentenced in 1994 and served 2 years in prison for the death of Swenson who went missing in August of 1983.

Hikers found his remains in 2021. But it was the search that began much earlier that year in June that served as the catalyst for the charges Andrews is facing now, obstructing an officer prosecutor saying Andrews lied when he denied any knowledge of Swenson’s whereabouts.

The case involves a love triangle, a murder, the discovery of bones in a state park...all in the spotlight again in Calumet County.

Prosecutors say Andrews got into his firebird and ran over Swenson in a jealous rage in 1983.

Andrews was sentenced in 1994 to two years in prison for killing Swenson, but that was nearly three decades before Swenson’s remains would be discovered.

Now, Andrews is facing charges for obstruction of an officer. Prosecutors say Andrews lied when police questioned him in 2021. That conversation happened several months before hikers would discover Swenson’s remains in High Cliff State Park the bones were located underneath limestone.

Anthropologists say the bones showed fractures consistent in cases where someone is hit by a car.

“You have to have the right kind of force to result in that kind of fracture,” said Dr. Jordan Karsten, who works at UW-Oshkosh.

Several members of Swenson’s family were in the court today. The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday and Friday.

