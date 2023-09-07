Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean

Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters on Thursday as forecasters warned it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season.

Lee was not expected to make landfall while on a projected path that will take it near the northeast Caribbean, although forecasters said tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. Meteorologists said it was too early to provide details on potential rainfall and wind gusts.

The storm was located some 965 miles (1,555 kilometers) from the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Lee was forecast to develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by early Friday.

“The environment around the cyclone looks ideal for rapid intensification,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Life-threatening surf was expected to hit the Lesser Antilles on Friday and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend, the center said.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 to 21 named storms this season, with six to 11 of them expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five possibly developing into major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova churned through open waters far from Mexico’s southwest coast as a Category 5 storm. It posed no threat to land.

It was located some 535 miles (860 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with winds up to 160 mph (260 kph). The storm is expected to weaken starting late Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting
Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire at 1830 August, the Green Bay Metro Fire...
Firefighters make “numerous rescues” from Green Bay apartment fire, 35 people displaced
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

Latest News

UWGB students and De Pere staff tour elementary schools in preparation for the Redbird Ready...
200 students enrolled in free childcare, tutoring in De Pere elementary schools
The new Shifa Free Clinic opens Thursday with a ribbon cutting at its Marina Drive location in...
Study: Cancer rates on the rise in younger adults
De Pere school district office
De Pere school program offers free childcare
UW-Green Bay students tour a De Pere elementary school where they'll be providing childcare and...
De Pere's Redbird Ready offers childcare, tutoring