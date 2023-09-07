Four people hospitalized after head-on crash in Door County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were hospitalized after a crash in Door County on Wednesday.

At around 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2-vehicle crash on STH 42 south of Center Rd. in the town of Forestville.

The sheriff’s office said a northbound 2008 Honda Pilot driven by a 17-year-old Sturgeon Bay boy was trying to turn into a driveway and entered the path of a 2003 Mazda 4-door that was driven by a 29-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman.

The vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Honda Pilot was the lone occupant of that vehicle. There were 4 occupants in the Mazda sedan.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency responders found that a backseat passenger in the Mazda sedan sustained serious injuries. They immediately began to perform lifesaving measures. She was first taken to the Door County Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to a Green Bay hospital.

The driver of the Mazda and the other two occupants were also transported to Door County Memorial Hospital for less serious injuries or as a precautionary measure.

STH 42 was closed while this crash was investigated and was later reopened in the evening. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 55. September 6, 2023
Man dead after he was hit by vehicle on State Highway 55
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother

Latest News

Wisconsin Man Arrested for Assaulting Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Prosecutors charge Wisconsin man of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 attack at US Capitol
A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
A semi trailer is crumpled beneath the on-ramp to the Mason St. bridge in downtown Green Bay
Semi hits pillar under Mason Street Bridge in downtown Green Bay
File Photo
Traffic enforcement to tackle reckless driving planned in Brown County