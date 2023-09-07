Four people hospitalized after head-on crash in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were hospitalized after a crash in Door County on Wednesday.

At around 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 2-vehicle crash on STH 42 south of Center Rd. in the town of Forestville.

The sheriff’s office said a northbound 2008 Honda Pilot driven by a 17-year-old Sturgeon Bay boy was trying to turn into a driveway and entered the path of a 2003 Mazda 4-door that was driven by a 29-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman.

The vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Honda Pilot was the lone occupant of that vehicle. There were 4 occupants in the Mazda sedan.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency responders found that a backseat passenger in the Mazda sedan sustained serious injuries. They immediately began to perform lifesaving measures. She was first taken to the Door County Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to a Green Bay hospital.

The driver of the Mazda and the other two occupants were also transported to Door County Memorial Hospital for less serious injuries or as a precautionary measure.

STH 42 was closed while this crash was investigated and was later reopened in the evening. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.