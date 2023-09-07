Fond du Lac County first responders use 3 words to locate people in emergencies

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County is making use of new, clever technology to get first responders to the right location.

The technology, called “what3words,” converts numeric GPS coordinates into words. The words are then decoded by first responders using the what3words app in the field.

Fond du Lac County Communications Director Amy Haase says this eliminates the risk of typing in a wrong number for GPS coordinates in degrees, minutes and seconds or decimal degrees. When a person calls 911, their GPS location is automatically received.

But instead of numbers, dispatchers and first responders with what3words can share a location as “actual.risks.pops,” for example. The what3words app acts as a compass or sends the coordinates to a navigation app like Google Maps, Waze, or Bing Maps. The conversion gets first responders within 10 square feet (3 square meters) of the precise location.

Haase says the what3words system has already been effectively used to coordinate the search for an elderly man who was found in a cornfield and reach a downed paraglider with broken legs.

Fond du Lac County emergency services say the what3words app is available for anyone with an iOS or Android device, and they encourage people to use it in case of an emergency situation where they might need to share their coordinates, such as on a rural road or in the middle of a lake or marsh.

“This is a great tool for families to utilize at large events, weekends hiking remote areas, or other situations where traditional addresses may not be available or areas that are new for the user,” Haase wrote.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.