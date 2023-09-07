Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne victim critical after road rage shooting; suspect believed dead after crash
Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire at 1830 August, the Green Bay Metro Fire...
Firefighters make “numerous rescues” from Green Bay apartment fire, 35 people displaced
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say

Latest News

Another trial is underway in connection to the 40-year-old murder of Starkie Swenson.
John Andrews trial: Starkie Swenson’s daughter takes stand
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China
generic crash
Three dead in Manitowoc County crash
Rescuers are rushing to save an American man trapped in the third-deepest cave in Turkey after...
Rescuers rush to save American stuck in cave in Turkey
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office squad car
Winneconne police chief: It appears road-rage shooter died in crash