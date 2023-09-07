FALL WEATHER ARRIVES IN TIME FOR PRO FOOTBALL SEASON OPENING

We have a taste of autumn in the air. A breezy north wind will not only prevent temperatures from warming up, but cause some lake showers as its been happening for Door and Kewaunee County since this morning. Overcast skies will continue for the rest of the afternoon. Many of the afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s, with some 50s across the Northwoods. Many of our highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

The clouds will likely hang tough through tonight. We may see some clearing, followed by fog across north-central Wisconsin... Most of the clouds will retreat from the Fox Valley Friday morning. As the sun comes back out, Friday’s high temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees. Look for a cool, yet comfortable evening for Friday night’s high school football games.

Some patchy fog is possible to start the weekend, otherwise we’ll have some sunshine. However, look for more clouds on Sunday with isolated showers to wrap up the weekend. Umbrellas will be necessary on Monday, as our next weathermaker brings us our best chance of widespread rain.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Cooler and breezy. Lakeside sprinkles? HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Late fog NORTHWEST? LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Cloudy start then turning sunny. A mild afternoon. Less wind. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers likely. HIGH: 66 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers linger. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but brisk. HIGH: 65

