De Pere school program offers free childcare

The program also offers children support in literacy and math
200 kids are enrolled in the program at 3 elementary schools
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new program in the De Pere school district is giving many parents access to free childcare before and after school, plus providing support in literacy and math.

It’s called Redbird Ready. It’s at three elementary schools, including Dickinson.

It’s an effort between the director of elementary curriculum and several other staff members. There’s also a partnership with University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s School of Education, where students there will help teach the program since there is a teacher shortage.

There are currently 200 students enrolled in it across the three sites, and there’s a waitlist right now for this school year.

“We have activities planned in enrichment for math, literacy, and social emotional learning. For our social emotional learning, we have a specific curriculum designed for our after-school care that has fun activities and work on specific skills,” Jenna Suther, a school psychologist for the district, said.

Jenna Wingert is a 4K coordinator. She said, “We’ve received a lot of feedback from families that they’re really grateful, one that they have that after-school programming, and then two that their kids are going to have access to a lot of resources and programs that they otherwise might not have access to.”

The Unified School District of De Pere is paying for this program with ESSER-III funding, which is short-term funding to address issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district hopes to offer the Redbird Ready program again next year, but that will depend on funding from the state and federal government or potentially a voter referendum.

With more kids on a waiting list, organizers hope to find funding to keep the program next year

