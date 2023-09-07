Appleton man with heart transplant to run half marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of runners, volunteers, spectators, and local businesses are getting ready for the 2023 Fox Cities Marathon. The annual event is stepping off a little more than a week from now.

The Annual Fox Cities Marathon is just around the corner it also includes a half marathon, relay marathon, 10K, 5K, and kid’s events.

Organizers say they’re hoping this year’s event inspires health, wellness, and community. Perhaps no runner embodies that spirit more than this 77-year-old from Appleton, Terry Krapengieser.

“And then to see that finish line, you know like the horse sees the barn. and then to hear your name. That was really, really great,” said Krapengieser.

He started running at a young age and is participating in the ThedaCare half-marathon. It may be hard to believe ten years ago he was recovering from a heart transplant and just five months ago he had another heart surgery.

“I’m always thinking, if I can do it, I’ll do it and I’ll keep on doing it. Get out on that line start walking, and no turning back,” Krapengieser said.

It’s his sixth year participating, but he says this year is special.

“I’m doing it for my twin brother. We lost him in April,” said Krapengieser.

Terry is one of the many runners participating in the events taking place the weekend of September 15 through 17. To register for a race or to volunteer, you can visit foxcitiesmarathon.org.

