AN INVASION OF AUTUMN-LIKE AIR...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Yesterday’s humidity and scattered thunderstorms are gone. Now we have a taste of autumn in the air. A breezy north wind will not allow us to warm up much today. Many of our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with some 50s across the Northwoods. Many of our highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

While a sliver of sun is possible early today, you’ll see lots of clouds. Underneath the overcast skies, some sprinkles are possible near the Bay and Lake Michigan. Otherwise, most of us will be dry despite the widespread cloud cover.

The clouds will likely hang tough through tonight. We may see some clearing, followed by fog across north-central Wisconsin... Most of the clouds will retreat from the Fox Valley tomorrow morning. As the sun comes back out, Friday’s high temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees. Look for a cool, yet comfortable evening for tomorrow night’s high school football games.

Some patchy fog is possible to start the weekend, otherwise we’ll have some sunshine. However, look for more clouds on Sunday with isolated showers to wrap up the weekend. Umbrellas will be necessary on Monday, as our next weathermaker brings us our best chance of widespread rain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Cooler and breezy. Lakeside sprinkles? HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. Late fog NORTHWEST? LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. A mild afternoon. Less wind. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Daybreak fog, otherwise sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few late showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers likely. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers linger. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but brisk. HIGH: 66

