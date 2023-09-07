All lanes on WIS 55 at Greiner closed due to crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes on WIS 55 at Greiner North and Southbound are closed due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Wednesday night.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are on the scene of the crash, with barricades set up to close off the road.

WisDOT said the closure is expected to last more than two hours.

