3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA’s got MOXIE

NASA sent Perseverance to Mars to science the heck out of it. And no one can deny, that Perseverance rover’s got MOXIE!
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA sent Perseverance to Mars to science the heck out of it. And no one can deny, that Perseverance rover’s got MOXIE!

MOXIE was the name of an experiment to convert carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen. Now NASA is shutting this experiment down.

Brad Spakowitz tells you the results of the MOXIE experiment and what it could mean for the future of humans on Mars.

Plus, this weekend you have a once-in-multiple-lifetimes chance to see a comet that won’t be seen for another 400+ years. Brad tells you when and where to look for it in the sky. It’s something to tell your grandkids’ grandkids’ grandkids!

