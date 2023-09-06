Winneconne schools, Village Hall on lockdown due to “ongoing situation”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - Winneconne is dealing with an “ongoing situation that is serious in nature,” prompting a lockdown of the Village Hall and local schools in the area.

While village officials didn’t immediately release details of the situation, they said in a Facebook post that the Winneconne Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the State Patrol are engaged with the situation.

Schools will remain on lockdown until safety precautions have been met.

