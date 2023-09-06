“Uncle Fester” still looking for a lawyer

Stephen Preisler waived his right to a timely preliminary hearing
A 65-year-old Green Bay man known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” faces multiple...
A 65-year-old Green Bay man known locally and internationally as “Uncle Fester” faces multiple felony drug charges, including running an alleged meth lab.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accused Green Bay drug maker known internationally as “Uncle Fester” returned to Brown County court on Wednesday morning, where he waived the time limit for his preliminary hearing because he still can’t find a lawyer.

This has been an ongoing issue for Stephen Preisler, 65, since his initial arrest almost two months ago. He was out on bond when he was arrested last week on new drug charges.

Officials say they found more than $65,000 worth of meth and materials consistent with a drug lab in his home. Five other people were also arrested. Preisler was arrested again after police responded to a disturbance at his home, and the court raised his bond amount to $400,000.

He’s been in the Brown County Jail since the arrest on August 29.

Preisler wrote a number of books on making methamphetamine, operating clandestine drug laboratories, and building homemade explosives under the pen name Uncle Fester.

The court accepted Preisler waiving his right to a timely hearing and scheduled his next court appearance for September 15.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
Rowleys Bay Resort suffers damage from fire
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving
Ambulance generic
One woman dead, another hurt after car crashes into Lake Michigan
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Zachary Zastawniak of Peshtigo is accused of soliciting underage teens on social apps
Peshtigo man sexually assaulted teens, solicited children for prostitution, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE - Janet Protasiewicz speaks after being sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice,...
Wisconsin Democrats combat impeachment of court justice with $4M effort
The Ice Age Trail Alliance logo
12,000 years in the making, Ice Age Trail gets new half-mile in Sturgeon Bay
Sign outside Menasha High School
Extra police patrols for first days of school
File image
Overnight basement fire forces 3 people out of Sheboygan home