“Uncle Fester” still looking for a lawyer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accused Green Bay drug maker known internationally as “Uncle Fester” returned to Brown County court on Wednesday morning, where he waived the time limit for his preliminary hearing because he still can’t find a lawyer.

This has been an ongoing issue for Stephen Preisler, 65, since his initial arrest almost two months ago. He was out on bond when he was arrested last week on new drug charges.

Officials say they found more than $65,000 worth of meth and materials consistent with a drug lab in his home. Five other people were also arrested. Preisler was arrested again after police responded to a disturbance at his home, and the court raised his bond amount to $400,000.

He’s been in the Brown County Jail since the arrest on August 29.

Preisler wrote a number of books on making methamphetamine, operating clandestine drug laboratories, and building homemade explosives under the pen name Uncle Fester.

The court accepted Preisler waiving his right to a timely hearing and scheduled his next court appearance for September 15.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.