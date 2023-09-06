Toddler dies after being left in hot car outside church, police say

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left inside a hot vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say the death happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach. The church is also home to a preschool during the day. Investigators said “heat was a factor” in the 2-year-old girl’s death.

Neighbors say most residents in the area have their children attend preschool at the church.

“It’s a shock to see this in our community,” resident Annette Evans said. “This is a church I’ve been to all my life, and I just can’t imagine something like that happening here.”

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental.

No one was detained or arrested following the child’s death, and police say they have interviewed everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV in gas station
SUV crashes into gas station in Green Bay
Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
Rowleys Bay Resort suffers damage from fire
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving
Ambulance generic
One woman dead, another hurt after car crashes into Lake Michigan
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

Inmate John Mayo trains horses at the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation's Second Chances Farm...
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental....
Police investigating toddler's death in hot car in church parking lot
File photo of crosswalk
Green Bay uses $1.6 million investment to improve crosswalk safety