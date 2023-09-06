Rowleys Bay Resort issues update after damaging fire

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rowleys Bay Resort said several members of its staff were “greatly affected” by the fire that broke out Tuesday at the resort’s building.

In an update on Facebook, the business says it’s coordinating with volunteers to help those employees with food, lodging, transportation, and personal resources.

Sister Bay Fire will be on scene throughout the night monitoring the scene.

Additionally the resort says all of its administrative offices were lost in the fire, which means the business has no power, internet, phone system, computers, or records on site. The staff is working as fast as they can to set up an alternate office space, and as soon as they have an organized system for handling incoming requests, the business will post information. The resort expects this to be in place by Friday afternoon.

Those who had a reservation with Rowleys Bay Resort are asked to make alternate lodging arrangements. The resort says several area lodgers have made special offers for guests in need of new reservations, and Destination Door County is graciously coordinating assistance.

The resort says reservation details for future guests are intact and reservations will be properly refunded.

