Prevea announces more numbers for patients to call after communications outage

No phone, no internet, and limited communication. Since Sunday morning, a major health-care system remains offline reporting a system-wide outage.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Prevea and HSHS continue to recover from a cybersecurity incident, Prevea announced Wednesday new numbers for patients to call.

In addition to the main number (920) 496-4700, family medicine and internal medicine (920) 431-1810 and ambulatory surgery center (920) 272-3648, the following phone lines are now available for patients to call for:

For the Green Bay service area:

  • Therapy (920) 272-3380
  • Ortho/Podiatry (920) 272-3300
  • Pain and Spine/Rheumatology/Neurosurgery (920) 272-3333
  • Pediatrics (920) 496-4780
  • OB/GYN (920) 405-1430
  • Endocrinology (920) 272-1010

HSHS and Prevea Health continue to suffer a widespread communications outage. A statement Tuesday afternoon said hospitals’ main telephone lines are working again.

People trying to reach a loved one in the hospital who doesn’t have a personal cell phone can call the hospital directly at these numbers:

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay - (920) 433-0111
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay - (920) 498-4200
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan - (920) 459-8300
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls - (920) 846-3444
  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire - (715) 717-4121
  • HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls - (715) 723-1811

Prevea Health is also using its main phone line, (920) 496-4700.

Callers might encounter busy signals or other connection issues since all calls are going through those numbers.

Prevea says it will post updates for the two health systems on a website, www.prevea.com/home/updates. You can also find updates for HSHS at https://www.hshsupdates.org.

