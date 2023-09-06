Police seek tips about trespassing suspect at old St. Bonifice Church

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen trespassing at the old Saint Boniface Church and Rectory.

The building is located at South 10th Street and Marshall Street. Police say the suspect damaged multiple doors getting inside.

Officers did not say when this happened, but their post on social media was from last week.

If you have any idea who this man is, please call Manitowoc Police or submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers.

