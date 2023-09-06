More police, higher fines as kids head back to school

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - As students in our area return to the classroom, making sure they get to school and back home safely is a top priority for police departments.

The Menasha Police Department, for one, is doing potentially life-saving traffic monitoring near Clovis Grove Elementary School. Officers are doing extra traffic enforcement during busy times in the morning and afternoon all week.

They’re keeping an eye out for two things in particular: distracted drivers and cars racing through school zones.

Cell phones are often singled out for creating huge safety risks when driving, but so can something as simple as turning up the radio or changing to a different station, especially in school zones. Add to that the hectic new schedules, school buses on the road and pedestrians crossing, and new drivers who got their licenses over the summer.

“It’s new to some people, coming into a new school, whether that’s elementary, middle or high school. They’re going to be busy and sometimes not always paying attention, so that’s why we take the added enforcement in those areas,” Menasha Officer Dan Hoernke said.

Officer Hoernke says you should also be mindful of young drivers. He says it’s a good idea for families to set safety guidelines before students take the keys in the morning, including setting boundaries on distractions like cell phones and radios. But distractions in school zones happen with seasoned drivers, too.

There could be pretty hefty fines. Fines double in school zones when children are present.

“Our youth are everything,” Hoernke said. “We want to take care of them. They are the future of our community, and we want to show that they are a priority in our community.”

