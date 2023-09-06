People seeking COVID-19 booster shot encouraged to wait

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot, health officials recommend you wait. They want you to get the best protection through the fall and winter months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the updated booster is expected by September 13, in one week.

The booster is made to protect against severe disease and death, especially from a current COVID variant. It will also help people with healthy immune systems minimize the risk of spreading it to more vulnerable people.

The FDA needs to approve and sign off on the new booster, which is expected in the next 7 days.

The CDC says the booster is formulated to target the one strain of COVID known as variant XBB15, but health officials say research shows it also protects against variants that are circulating right now.

If you recently tested positive for COVID-19, the CDC says you should consider waiting 3 months to get the vaccine. Talk to your doctor.

And as we head into fall, more people are now thinking about flu season. Health officials remind you it’s safe to get both the COVID booster and flu shot at the same time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.