Packers WRs Watson & Doubs miss practice with hamstring injuries

By Dave Schroeder
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The start of the Jordan Love era could be getting a whole lot tougher. You already knew about the Packers’ youth movement at the wide receiver position as Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are the most experienced wideouts, entering just their second seasons.

But neither player was on the practice field on Wednesday. And, oh, by the way, rookie Dontayvion Wicks was limited with a hamstring issue as well. But will Green Bay be hamstrung Sunday at Soldier Field?

“Like we always say, we will give them the whole week and see where they are at,” said coach Matt LaFleur.

“Unfortunately that’s just the game of football,” said 2nd-year receiver Samori Toure, who has 5 career catches. “You know, that’s what happens. But we all have to prepare like we all are going to play every snap.”

“I have been doing it since day 1, so it should feel normal,” said undrafted rookie Malik Heath. “I am ready to get out there and show you all what I’ve got.”

“Just first NFL game, that’s always exciting,” said rookie Jayden Reed. “Just getting the opportunity to go out there and play in this huge rivalry.”

“We’ve got a plan in place,” LaFleur said. “And we will play the guys who are available and ready to go. The one thing about this league is, nobody cares. You have to find a way to get it done. I think our guys have taken that mindset. No matter who is out there the expectations remain the same.”

It’s no excuses from Matt LaFleur, who is 8-0 in his career against the Chicago Bears. His first ever win as Packers’ head coach came at Soldier Field in the 2019 opener. But openers have been tricky for the Packers the last 2 years, as they got boat-raced by the Saints and the Vikings.

