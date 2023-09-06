Owner of Rowleys Bay Resort plans to rebuild after devastating fire

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a devastating fire, we’re hearing from the owner of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County for the first time. She’s vowing to re-build and tells Action 2 News she’s thankful no one was hurt.

Since she was 8 years old Rowleys Bay Resort has been in the family of Jewel Peterson Ouradnik.

However, she didn’t want us to show her face in the video above, as she’s been so emotional since the fire.

“It’s excruciating. There’s no other way to say it. This was my family business since 1970. I was a little girl when we came here,” said Ouradnik.

The fire broke out in the basement and destroyed a section of the property, including the lobby. At this point, the cause is still under investigation.

Among those staying at the resort was Carol Polisson. It was her first-time visiting Door County from Indiana.

“I feel bad for everybody. You know, my prayers and my heart goes out to them,” SAID POLISSON.

Polisson also said she lost almost all of her belongings in the fire.

“I had heirloom jewelry in there and things that you get when you are in vacation. It was a much needed getaway for me and my husband who’s been having health issues so we just wanted to come for some R and R,” said Polisson.

While the owner says she intends to rebuild, her focus now is on reaching those with upcoming reservations so they can make other arrangements.

“What’s the future? We are going to rebuild this thing again. I don’t know what the time frame is, but I’m hoping for spring. People are telling me I’m freakishly optimistic of that one.”

On a positive note the owner says the dining room was untouched by the fire and all of the historic paintings commissioned in 1947 were saved.

