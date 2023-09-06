OVERNIGHT STORMS... MUCH COOLER BY THURSDAY

Storms are possible after midnight tonight and into the day Wednesday. While a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail are possible tonight, the overall risk of severe weather remains LOW for Northeast Wisconsin. Locally heavy rain could occur tonight. We should see a lull in widespread rainfall from the morning commute into the early afternoon, but there should be an uptick in storm coverage for the afternoon. Humid air continues tomorrow but it won’t be as warm... lows tonight will mid 60s to lower 70s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our weather will cool down sharply behind this weathermaker... A breezy north wind will drop our highs into the low to middle 60s on Thursday. The humidity will also drop as we head into the last couple days of the work week. Look for a pleasant weekend coming up with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s. The weekend is looking dry, although there will be a chance for showers late on Sunday. There will be a better chance for rain on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT

WEDNESDAY: S/W 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Late thunderstorms. Quite humid. LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms... especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: An early shower? Cloudy, cooler, and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers possible late. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: More clouds and spotty showers. Cooler. HIGH: 65

