Overnight basement fire forces 3 people out of Sheboygan home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are needing to find another place to stay, at least temporarily, after a fire in their home overnight Wednesday.

Calls for a fire on the 1600-block of S. 12th St. started coming to the Sheboygan Fire Department at midnight Everyone was outside of the home when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say they had the fire under control quickly but were on the scene for almost 90 minutes.

The fire department hasn’t determined the cause of the fire yet, but damage is estimated at $10,000.

