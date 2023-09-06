MUGGY TODAY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

With low pressure overhead, clusters of showers and thunderstorms are likely today. We’ll see a round this morning... And then after a brief lull, another round of thunderstorms this afternoon. While our risk of severe weather is LOW, thunderstorms may have locally heavy rain (1″ or more), wind gusts of 40 mph and some hail. The storms should be coming to an end this evening.

It’s not going to be as hot as yesterday. Our temperatures will stay in the 70s for most of the day. Even though the heat is gone, the humidity is not. Your Wednesday is going to be a mega-muggy day.

However, there’s a cold front pushing through Wisconsin... As north winds pick up behind a cold front, tonight’s temperatures will begin to drop. With cloudy skies, tomorrow’s highs will only be in the lower-half of the 60s. Folks in the Northwoods might get stuck in the 50s. Not only will it feel fall-like tomorrow, but it will also be noticeably less humid.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS TONIGHT

TODAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: N 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain in spots. Quite muggy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Storms ending. Clouds remain. Cooler and breezy. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Maybe sprinkles? HIGH: 63 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day! HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Turning breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 65

