MUGGY THIS AFTERNOON WITH RAIN & STORMS... FALL-LIKE AIR RETURNS THURSDAY

It’s been VERY humid today, just like the tropics! All of the moisture in the atmosphere is allowing for locally heavy rain to fall with the scattered storms that have been developing. Some folks will get soaked this afternoon while many other miss out. The severe threat remains LOW but small hail and gusty breezes may occur with any storm that pulses up a bit. Dangerous lightning is also a concern today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, warmest towards Fond du Lac.

Rain will gradually taper this evening but clouds will hold tough. Breezy northerly winds develop and they will usher in drier and cooler air. Lows tonight should be in the 50s area wide. Some wind gusts may be around 25 mph. Choppy conditions are expected to develop on the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan tonight and continue Thursday. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY has been posted.

Thursday will feature a taste of fall. Highs will be in the upper 50s across the Northwoods with 60s elsewhere (we hope!). Gusty breezes will continue and skies will be mostly cloudy. Thankfully the tropical humidity will be a distant memory.

We’ll see brighter skies develop by Friday afternoon and highs should recover to around 70°. Low to mid 70s and plentiful sunshine are on tap for Saturday. Get your outdoor plans ready now! Showers return by late Sunday and into early next week, along with more 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT & THURSDAY

TODAY: S/N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain in spots. Quite muggy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Storms ending. Clouds remain. Cooler and breezy. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Maybe sprinkles? HIGH: 63 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A pleasant day! HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Turning breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 65

