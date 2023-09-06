Man who stabbed girlfriend 70 times in Fox Crossing sentenced

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Phillip Dellar turned 29 years old on Wednesday and found out he’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Prosecutors said Dellar stabbed his girlfriend 70 times in the apartment they shared in Fox Crossing two years ago, killing her. Police responded to a hang-up 911 call in July 2021 and found Leianna Mule dead. Dellar claimed someone came into their apartment and killed her.

A jury found Dellar guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in May.

At Dellar’s sentencing, a Winnebago County judge said Dellar won’t be eligible for any programs that would reduce his sentence and ordered him to pay restitution. The Department of Corrections will dock 25% of any money he receives.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.