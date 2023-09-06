Green Bay uses $1.6 million investment to improve crosswalk safety

File photo of crosswalk
File photo of crosswalk(MGN Online)
By Emily Beier
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids are back in school and that means more people are out walking and biking during the early morning and afternoon hours.

This year the city of Green Bay is hoping new improvements on some busy roads will help with pedestrian safety.

Certain intersections can be busier during the school year and, unfortunately, more dangerous. Green Bay Police say last year, there were 37 vehicle crashes involving pedestrians; so far there have been 21 this year.

New this school year, Green Bay officials have revealed new safety measures

“So really it goes back to a partnership that we developed with the safe walk and bike plan which was a collaboration between Green Bay Schools and the city of Green Bay. Having this plan in place allowed us to rapidly roll out a solution,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

It’s a $1.6 million investment: $1.3 million is from the Green Bay School Referendum and $300,000 is from ARPA funds. The money is being used to put up 64 flashing beacons at certain busy intersections while new speed feedback signs will also be installed.

Speeding in school zones can be costly, or worse.

“All those consequences are nothing compared to the consequences of having a crash and that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis.

Most of the new safety improvements will be completed this fall. The entire project should be done by next summer.

It’s the first day of school for Green Bay Area Public Schools, and it coincides with the launch of a new initiative to help keep students and pedestrians safe.

