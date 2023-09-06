Green Bay firefighters make ‘numerous rescues’ while responding to fire at August Manor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire on August Street, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said Tuesday night.

The department said “numerous rescues” were made at August Manor.

No other information was immediately available.

