FVTC exploring AI effects on manufacturing workforce

A newly created task force is now examining the effects of artificial intelligence on the Wisconsin workforce.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly created task force is now examining the effects of artificial intelligence on the Wisconsin workforce.

Governor Evers used an executive order two weeks ago to create the task force that is comprised of folks from the public and private sectors, the UW system and technical college system.

In the video above, we are joined by Dr. Elizabeth Jones, Manager of Instructional Excellence FVTC.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
“This is a very significant loss”: Fire heavily damages Rowleys Bay Resort
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
Ambulance generic
One woman dead, another hurt after car crashes into Lake Michigan
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Bret Michaels file
Bret Michaels surprises family in Crivitz ahead of Ashwaubenon concert

Latest News

After a devastating fire, we're hearing from the owner of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County...
Owner of Rowleys Bay Resort plans to rebuild after devastating fire
After a devastating fire, we're hearing from the owner of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Door County...
Owner of Rowleys Bay Resort plans to rebuild after devastating fire
A person was shot in a road rage incident and a suspect is still not in custody as of early...
Winneconne police: Person shot in road rage incident
Dozens of people are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire damaged a 24-unit apartment in...
Two people hurt in Green Bay apartment fire; 40 others displaced