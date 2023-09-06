Documents reveal why the city of Green Bay wants ‘Uncle Fester’s’ home

A look at the court order allowing the city to temporarily keep his home under lock and key
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An accused Green Bay drug maker known internationally as Uncle Fester returned to Brown County court Wednesday. He still doesn’t have an attorney.

65-year-old Stephen Preisler faces numerous felony drug charges, accused of maintaining a drug house.

In recently obtained court documents, action 2 news learned why the city of green bay is looking to take possession of Stephen Preislers’ South Baird Street home and call it a chronic nuisance.

The city laid out several reasons: more than 60 police calls to the property over the past two years; the discovery of an illicit drug lab in his basement; and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine found in his home during a day-long investigation on July 14.

When Preisler was arrested, the city of Green Bay took immediate action on the home.

Action 2 News first alerted you to the condemnation sign two months ago. Condemnation only means no one is supposed to be in the home between 4:30 pm and 8 am the next day.

Recent filing shows police found a person inside the home outside those hours. The person broke in and spent the night. As a result, the city boarded all windows on the first floor, including the sliding glass door.

It’s just one of several incidents a Green Bay city inspector reported to the court over the past few weeks. Recently, a neighbor told the inspector they saw Preisler go into the house through an open, second-story window using a ladder to climb in because he didn’t have a key for the locks.

Because of all of those issues at the property, during the temporary injunction and order for closure of the building, the court will allow members of the Brown County Task Force and city of Green Bay to enter this property at any time to ensure compliance and enforce it.

