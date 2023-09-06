Appleton man with heart transplant to run Fox Cities half marathon

By Emily Reilly
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Fox Cities Marathon is just around the corner; it also includes a half marathon, relay marathon, 10k, 5k, and kids events.

Action 2 News spoke with a 77-year old runner from Appleton ahead of the event. Ten years ago Terry Krapengeiser was recovering from a heart transplant and just five months ago, he had another heart surgery. This will be his sixth year running the Thedacare half marathon.

“The first time I did it I was kind of reluctant,” said Terry. “I went with my nephew and we walked and walked.. and I said hey there’s music on the way, treats on the way.. this isn’t bad. There’s people wishing you good luck. I mean it was amazing.. and then to see that finish line.”

Terry says he’ll be participating each year for as long as he can, and encourages others to do so.

“You see all these people out there, my age and older. Give them credit. People can do it. Anybody can do it,” said Terry.

Terry says this year, he’s participating in honor of his late twin brother, Tim, who passed away in April.

The events take place through weekend of Sept. 15-17. To register for a race or to volunteer, you can visit foxcitiesmarathon.org.

