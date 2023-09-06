3 BRILLIANT MINUTES from your pet’s point of view

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to look at life from a new perspective -- one that’s situated much closer to the ground.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, you’re going to see how your pets see the world: their field of view, the colors they perceive, and the colors they can’t see.

You’re going to find out why your pet sees better in the dark and, on a similar note, why their eyes seem to glow at night and in photographs.

So settle down with your favorite lap cat or lap dog and view the world through a different set of eyes -- their eyes.

