12,000 years in the making, Ice Age Trail gets new half-mile in Sturgeon Bay

The Ice Age Trail Alliance logo
The Ice Age Trail Alliance logo(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An expansion project starts Wednesday on a recreational trail created 12,000 years ago.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance expects 150 volunteers to take part in a trail-building project in Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, an area known as the Eastern terminus.

The project will add six-tenths of a mile on a new hiking path taking pedestrians away from the established ski and bike trail. They’ll also build a 35-step stone staircase from dolomitic limestone, taking hikers to the top of the escarpment.

There’s also a beautification element to the project to bring a closed, eroded trail back to its natural state, remove vegetation overgrowth, and fix trail signage.

Organizers say the last major trail-building project at Potawatomi State Park was more than 10 years ago.

The Ice Age Trail was established in the 1950s, following the path of ancient glacier. It covers 1,200 miles in Wisconsin. It’s part of the Niagara Escarpment, which runs from New York State to Door County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were still demolishing the middle section of the Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay as of...
Rowleys Bay Resort suffers damage from fire
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving
Ambulance generic
One woman dead, another hurt after car crashes into Lake Michigan
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Zachary Zastawniak of Peshtigo is accused of soliciting underage teens on social apps
Peshtigo man sexually assaulted teens, solicited children for prostitution, prosecutors say

Latest News

Sign outside Menasha High School
Extra police patrols for first days of school
File image
Overnight basement fire forces 3 people out of Sheboygan home
Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire at 1830 August, the Green Bay Metro Fire...
Firefighters make “numerous rescues” from Green Bay apartment fire, 35 people displaced
eating disorders
Study: Artificial intelligence is harmful for eating disorders