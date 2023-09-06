12,000 years in the making, Ice Age Trail gets new half-mile in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An expansion project starts Wednesday on a recreational trail created 12,000 years ago.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance expects 150 volunteers to take part in a trail-building project in Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, an area known as the Eastern terminus.

The project will add six-tenths of a mile on a new hiking path taking pedestrians away from the established ski and bike trail. They’ll also build a 35-step stone staircase from dolomitic limestone, taking hikers to the top of the escarpment.

There’s also a beautification element to the project to bring a closed, eroded trail back to its natural state, remove vegetation overgrowth, and fix trail signage.

Organizers say the last major trail-building project at Potawatomi State Park was more than 10 years ago.

The Ice Age Trail was established in the 1950s, following the path of ancient glacier. It covers 1,200 miles in Wisconsin. It’s part of the Niagara Escarpment, which runs from New York State to Door County.

